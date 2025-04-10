DT
PT
Home / Usa News / Trump doesn't rule out military action against Iran over nuclear weapons

Trump doesn't rule out military action against Iran over nuclear weapons

Says 'US not going to let them have a nuclear weapon; we are going to let them thrive'
Lalit K Jha
Washington, Updated At : 02:37 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AP/PTI file
Asserting that he would not let Tehran develop a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump Wednesday did not rule out military action against Iran.

“They (Iran) can't have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House when reminded about his recent remarks that if Iran did not agree to a potential nuclear deal, it would be very dangerous for them.

“Did you mean military action, though, if they don't agree?” he was asked. “If necessary? Absolutely,” Trump said.

When asked about the timeline of the talks with Iran, Trump said: “We have a little time, but we don't have much time because we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon. Can't let them have a nuclear weapon.”

“We are going to let them thrive. I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be great. The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon. They understand that,” he said.

“The people are so incredible in Iran. And they're so smart. They're very smart people. But, they're in a rough situation, rough regime. But they understand, and the leaders understand. I'm not asking for much. They can't have a nuclear weapon. I've said that,” Trump said.

“With Iran, if it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that. It'll be the leader of that. But nobody leads us, we do what we want to do,” he said.

