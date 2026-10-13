Trump downplays claims that Russia, China are helping Iran, says he does not believe it

Washington DC [US], October 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) dismissed claims made by "Radical Left Morons and Lunatics" that Russia and China are helping Iran, saying he does not believe the two countries are assisting Tehran, while arguing that Moscow and Beijing have too much to lose by becoming involved.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the 'wonderful' Islamic Republic of Iran. If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!"

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Trump's remarks come amid his recent engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, including discussions on energy supplies, economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

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Trump last week held a telephone conversation with the Russian President, following which he announced a proposed arrangement under which Russia would supply diesel fuel to American and global markets.

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between the two leaders lasted an hour and a half and was "very substantive" and friendly, with discussions covering economic initiatives, energy supplies and international issues.

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In a post on Truth Social following the conversation, Trump announced that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American and global markets, followed by additional shipments in the coming months.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," the post read.

Trump linked the proposed supplies to a reduction in energy prices, saying, “Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!”

Trump's engagement with the Chinese President came during Xi Jinping's three-day visit to Washington in September.

The US President described his meeting with his Chinese counterpart as one focused on “friendship, strength, and success” between the two countries. The visit marked Xi's second meeting with Trump in less than six months.

Following the visit, the United States and China agreed on more favourable tariff treatment for USD 30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction and established a new dialogue on emerging technologies during the summit, according to a White House fact sheet.

The fact sheet said the two countries operationalised the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment, established at the May 2026 summit in Beijing.

China also agreed to import at least 10 million metric tonnes of US coal in 2027 and 2028, according to the White House fact sheet. (ANI)

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