Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election, warns US could "finish the job" against Iran

Washington, DC [US], October 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, lauding his leadership in handling Iran and asserting that Israel requires a figure of his standing at the helm.

He said this on Truth Social, praising Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an even greater “Partner for Peace”, specifically regarding the confrontation with Iran. Highlighting Tehran's enduring hostility towards Israel and the United States, Trump cited its “51 year old chant” of “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.”

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Questioning how any nation could endure such threats over decades, Trump argued that rhetoric eventually materialises into action, making it only a matter of time before Iran actualises its threats. He claimed that Iran had already been weakened on several fronts, both militarily and financially, though he maintained that the danger remained active. Unless Tehran altered its course swiftly, he warned, the US and its allies would “soon finish the job”.

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Trump emphasised that his backing of Netanyahu extended past personal praise, pointing out that Israel's leadership choice would carry direct consequences for Washington's approach to Iran. He warned that if Israel selected the “wrong Leader”, implying anyone besides Netanyahu, the United States might be forced to confront Iran single-handedly. “I am not inclined to do so,” Trump said.

Much of the statement focused on Netanyahu's resilience under political pressure. Characterised as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant”, the Israeli leader was commended for standing firm amidst years of domestic and international opposition. Trump noted that while others might have yielded under comparable pressure, Netanyahu had grown stronger and demonstrated the exact resolve Washington expects from an Israeli ally.

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“This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much,” Trump stated, concluding with his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for the upcoming prime ministerial race. “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump declared.

Promptly acknowledging the high-profile backing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded publicly to express gratitude for the strong endorsement.

Taking to X, Netanyahu wrote, “Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and the joint work. Together we will complete the mission!” (ANI)

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