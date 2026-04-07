Trump faces questions over Iran operation as expert flags unmet objectives

Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): Questions are being raised over the United States' claims of success in its recent military campaign against Iran, with former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute arguing that key objectives remain unfulfilled. Rubin expressed skepticism over whether the operation has achieved its intended goals.

Advertisement

Speaking on the issue with ANI, Rubin underscored that ongoing disruptions in a critical global maritime route undermine any declaration of victory. "It's hard to say that the United States has won when Iran continues to hamper freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said, pointing to the strategic importance of the waterway for global energy supplies and trade.

Advertisement

His remarks come in response to claims made by US President Donald Trump during a press conference, where he asserted that "Operation Epic Fury" had met its objectives. However, Rubin dismissed this assertion, arguing that the administration has yet to present convincing evidence to substantiate such claims.

Advertisement

"President Trump isn't going to be able to convince the American public that he won until he can prove that he's achieved his various war aims. The problem is that his various war aims shift with time, sometimes from minute to minute, hour to hour. But at a minimum, he needs to account for Iran's nuclear-enriched uranium. He also needs to eliminate Iran's missile capability. The last issue has to do with the future of Iran's government, because different people can point to different statements the President has made in order to adjudicate whether or not he has succeeded. At a very minimum, it's hard to say that the United States has won when Iran still continues to hamper freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Rubin stated.

Rubin's comments highlight three critical benchmarks he believes are necessary for the US to credibly claim success: neutralising Iran's nuclear-enriched uranium stockpiles, dismantling its missile capabilities, and achieving clarity on the political future of the Iranian government.

Advertisement

According to him, ambiguity and inconsistency in Washington's stated goals have made it difficult to measure the operation's outcomes.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes, remains a focal point of concern. Continued disruptions in the region not only challenge US strategic claims but also raise alarms within the international community over economic and security implications.

As debates continue within policy and strategic circles, Rubin's assessment reflects broader concerns that military operations, without clearly defined and consistently pursued objectives, risk falling short of their intended outcomes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)