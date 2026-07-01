Trump flags historic first as Dallas set to host inaugural Republican Midterm Convention from Sept 9-10

Washington, DC [US], July 1 (ANI): In an unprecedented move to consolidate political momentum, the Republican Party will hold its first-ever national convention ahead of the midterm elections.

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Announcing the decision on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the two-day gathering will take place in Dallas, Texas, on 9 and 10 September.

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Describing the upcoming event as a historic milestone for the political landscape, Trump wrote, "BIG NEWS! For the first time ever, the Republican Party will hold a MIDTERM CONVENTION. It will be in Dallas, Texas -- one of my favourite places in the world. It will be fantastic! It has never been done before, and will be a truly historic event."

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The President noted that the assembly would serve to highlight the legislative and economic milestones achieved by his administration during his current tenure in the White House.

He stated, "We are going to celebrate the GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK, and the incredible successes of the American People who transformed our Country through the America First Agenda -- NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY, STRONGER BORDERS, SAFEST EVER COMMUNITIES, LOWER COSTS AND REAL AFFORDABILITY, MORE JOBS, AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE, AND SO MUCH MORE!"

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In his digital address, Trump further pointed to positive economic indicators alongside foreign policy objectives, asserting, "Oil Prices are dropping sharply, even as we denuclearise Iran. We are delivering on the promises that politicians talked about for decades, but never got done."

According to the President, the Dallas convention will showcase a diverse array of professional sectors alongside major cultural performances.

Trump added, "At the Event, we will have hardworking Americans, our Great Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Manufacturers, First Responders, and Job Creators who are powering our Nation's Golden Age, and proving that America's best days are still ahead of us. We will also have lots of Great Entertainment -- It will be a RALLY like none other!"

Invoking the impending semiquincentennial celebrations of the country, Trump remarked, "America's 250th Birthday is approaching, and together, we are building the foundation for the NEXT 250 YEARS of American Greatness. Dallas will take centre stage on September 9th and 10th as we celebrate our Nation, our achievements, and our bright future. THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN!"

This strategic gathering arrives at a critical juncture before the American midterms, which are poised to decide the balance of power and determine whether the Republican Party preserves its majorities within Congress.

While both prominent American political factions conventionally organise large-scale national delegate conventions solely during presidential cycles, this marks the first instance in which the Republicans have structured a national convention expressly for a midterm cycle.

By selecting Dallas as the host city, the event places an intense national focus on Texas, a state currently witnessing a highly contested Senate battle between Democratic challenger James Talarico and Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

The operational groundwork for the event was laid earlier this year when the Republican National Committee formally modified its internal governance guidelines to sanction such an assembly, passing the required procedural adjustments during its winter conference in January.

The rival Democratic camp had initially deliberated over a parallel midterm summit layout, though the faction ultimately chose not to execute the strategy. (ANI)

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