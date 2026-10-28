Trump floats idea of Venezuela becoming "51st state"

Texas [US], October 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st US state, citing growing oil cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing supporters at a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump stated, "I want to thank Venezuela, where our relationship has become very, very good, a great one."

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During his address, the US leader announced the arrival of the first 1 million barrels of free Venezuelan oil secured under an agreement between Washington and Caracas.

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Emphasising the economic and geopolitical significance of the shipment, he noted, "This historic win gives us control over a massive part of the world's oil supply."

He further detailed the domestic processing of the energy imports, adding, "It will be refined here in Texas, including right here in Corpus Christi."

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Highlighting economic shifts in the South American nation, Trump pointed out that foreign investments were driving employment opportunities locally.

Expanding on the deepening bilateral ties and energy exchanges, he remarked, "We're bringing out a lot of oil for ourselves, a lot. It will become a prosperous country, and who knows? Maybe someday soon it will become a prosperous 51st state. That's possible."

Reiterating the prospective political arrangement during his speech, the US president outlined an alternative governance structure for the nation, "Let's make it. Let's make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we'll have an election for a governor. How about that? You know, they have a lot of oil."

Building on these remarks, the American leader had previously floated similar proposals regarding foreign territories.

Earlier this year, Trump mentioned that he was "seriously considering" bringing the South American nation into the Union as a state, echoing past remarks he had made concerning Canada. (ANI)

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