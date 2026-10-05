Trump forms "Super Intelligence Force" to cement US dominance in next-gen AI

Washington, DC [US], Octoner 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new federal task force called the Super Intelligence Force (SIF) to centralise executive branch policies and lead national efforts in advanced artificial intelligence.

The announcement builds on the administration's executive order, which replaced the terms "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" with "Super Intelligence" and "SI" across all executive branch operations.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World's most important Technology Companies came together, and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super IntelligenceForce (SIF)."

Advertisement

The order, titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," established that the US government will no longer recognise or use Artificial Intelligence or AI as terminology in official settings to the maximum extent permitted by law.

Under the presidential mandate, Trump said that the SIF is designed to serve as the government's primary liaison across civil society, safety advocacy, and private industry. Trump outlined the wide scope of outreach to "ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence."

Advertisement

"The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans," he wrote.

Trump specified that the Super Intelligence Force will coordinate government engagement with "Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies."

The Super Intelligence Force will be led by a four-member leadership team spanning national intelligence, defence, regulatory, and federal personnel operations. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer and Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor will direct the agency.

Trump stated that the leadership group will report directly to "the President of the United States (ME!), and the Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles".

Under the executive order signed by Trump earlier this week, the administration temporarily applies the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence under Title 15 of the United States Code to "Super Intelligence."

Additionally, the directive sets a 60-day deadline for the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) to submit proposed legislative language to Congress to establish an updated federal statutory definition of "Super Intelligence" and recommend conforming amendments to existing US laws.

Earlier, President Trump hosted a high-level luncheon at the White House with top technology executives—including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, among others—where he framed the technological leap as an unprecedented era for humanity.

Emphasising the scale of the sector, Trump had stated: "It is the biggest thing there is — maybe the biggest thing there's ever been. It's much bigger than the Internet. This is unbelievable growth for our country — and we have all of them."Following the meeting, tech leaders and administration officials briefed reporters on a White House Accord focused on developing Super Intelligence safely.

Commenting on the initiative, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "We want to give the American people and our customers confidence that the technology works in the way we intended."

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei underlined the need for collaborative execution, stating, "We all need to work together to make sure that we can win and we can win safely. If we do this right, if we work with the President and everyone here, we can win safely."

Highlighting the defence and intelligence dimensions of the discussions, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton noted: "The consensus today around that national security issue was being a leader in America in AI is the most important thing for national security." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)