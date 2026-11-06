Washington, DC [US], November 6 (ANI): Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has dismissed claims by the Trump administration that the Republican Party’s defeat in the 2026 midterm elections was driven by opposition to the war against Iran, arguing instead that the election outcome was a direct voter repudiation of Donald Trump’s handling of the economy.

Speaking with ANI, Bolton rejected the suggestions that the midterm results represented a backlash against military action in the Middle East and insisted voters were focused on cost-of-living concerns and governance.

"It wasn't a rejection of the war against Iran. Nor was it an acknowledgement that it would be okay for Iran to have nuclear weapons," Bolton said. "I think people saw that Trump had mismanaged the situation, and that, in their minds, showed a lack of concern for voters. I think that's what they wanted to convey. They had voted out Biden and Harris in 2024 because they wanted someone to take care of the economy. Trump got into office, but he doesn't deliver. So now they're saying again: We're worried about the cost of living; we're worried about the economy. Do something."

Bolton further defined Vice President JD Vance's attribution of the midterm defeat to the war as a "significant mistake," calling the position politically dangerous for Vance’s long-term presidential ambitions, saying that even a 2028 GOP nomination might be on shaky grounds now.

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"J.D. Vance has made a significant mistake with his statement on Wednesday that Republicans lost the 2026 elections because of the war," Bolton said. "I think he's trying to cut out a separate identity from Trump... I think that's a very dangerous approach for him to take. It's politically risky, and I think it could come back to haunt him with Trump... I think this statement by Vance will ultimately be one of the reasons he will not get the 2028 nomination..."

Characterising the midterm election as a decisive personal setback for Trump, Bolton argued that the former president brought the loss upon himself by framing the vote around his own leadership.

"It is a very significant defeat for Trump. In midterm elections, the party of the president in the White House traditionally loses seats. So, people are voting against what they don't like about the first two years of a president's term. But Trump went out of his way not to deal with that historical problem. Instead, he made himself the centre of attention. He repeatedly told voters, 'Please pretend I'm on the ballot.' He was, in effect, asking for the election to become a referendum on him, and the Democrats were only too happy to accommodate that. The result is a very clear repudiation of Trump," Bolton said.

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However, Bolton emphasised that the result was not an endorsement of the Democratic platform.

"Quite the opposite. I think they didn't really have anything to present other than the fact that they were against Trump, and that was good enough for a lot of people," he said.

Earlier, in a public assessment, Vice President JD Vance explicitly linked the losses to the conflict, following a historic Republican defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections that saw Democrats reclaim control of both chambers of Congress.

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"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," said Vance.

Acknowledging Vance’s assessment, President Trump conceded that the war contributed to short-term economic strain, particularly elevated gasoline prices, but fiercely defended the decision.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Trump also dismissed speculation that Democrats might pursue presidential impeachment, claiming such an action "would destroy the Democratic Party."

The sharp remark comes as Democrats celebrate victories in key House and Senate races, intensifying pressure on the Trump administration. Hegseth has faced mounting scrutiny from Democrats and select Republicans over the leadership of Hegseth and the administration's management of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

However, Trump doubled down on his Secretary of War on Thursday, insisting he intends to keep him in office.

"I have every intention to keep him. I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why," President Trump told ABC News, the outlet's chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote in a post on X.

According to CBS News, Trump has raised the matter during phone conversations and consultations with close advisers, though a final decision regarding a potential personnel change has not yet been reached. These deliberations coincide with growing scrutiny within Washington regarding the broader political impact of the US war in Iran.

Beyond cabinet-level evaluations, White House aides indicate that top senior military officials may also encounter mounting pressure following the election outcome. Sources noted that Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could face legislative and public oversight due to their advisory roles concerning the Iran war. (ANI)

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