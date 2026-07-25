Trump hails passage of budget resolution by House GOP, calls for Senate to adopt before "August recess"

Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) praised House Republican leadership following the passage of the Budget Resolution, which unlocks "Reconciliation 3.0," the framework for the upcoming SAVE and Protect America Act, ramping up the pressure on the Senate to adopt it before the August Break.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked lawmakers for opposing Democratic opposition and commended Speaker Mike Johnson, House leadership, and key committee chairs for securing the vote.

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"Thank you to all the Senators who opposed yet another Dumocrat-led attempt to undermine our National Security," Trump wrote.

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"Congratulations to our GREAT Speaker, Mike Johnson, and the House Republicans for their MAJOR success in taking the first step towards passing the Budget Bill. Thank you to our terrific Chairman, Jodey Arrington, Chip Roy, Michelle Fishbach, Virginia Foxx, Jason Smith, Mike Rogers, GT Thompson, Bryan Steil, our incredible Whip, Tom Emmer, Majority Leader, Steve Scalise, and all those who came together to take this important step," he added.

The president urged the Senate to adopt the budget resolution via the reconciliation process before the August state work period, expressing the administration's willingness to work with the Senate.

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"I am asking that the Senate adopt a Budget Resolution, which can pass with a simple Majority, before leaving for the August recess. We are ready to work side-by-side with the Senate to get this done for the American People!" he stated.

He called the measure one of the most consequential bills in American history, noting that it focuses on bolstering the US military, providing critical economic support for farmers, and incorporating major election integrity provisions from the SAVE America Act.

"This will be one of the most consequential Bills in America's History. Strengthening our powerful Military, providing aid for our Farmers and, most importantly, as much of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible. Our Voters will be extremely happy -- And even impressed!" he added.

Following the vote, Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain issued a joint statement detailing the scope of the framework:

"Today, House Republicans passed the Budget Resolution for Reconciliation 3.0 -- the SAVE and Protect America Act -- which puts Congressional Republicans on a path to enacting two fundamentally simple and crucial goals: securing American elections and strengthening our homeland by providing supplemental funding requested by the Administration to support our national defense and protect our nation's food supply," the statement read.

The statement further added that after the Senate passes this Budget Resolution, the House Committees will "begin the process of drafting and passing the SAVE and Protect America Act. This Budget Resolution is our best shot at enacting as much of the SAVE America Act into law as possible. This is a bill that every Republican in Congress can and should get behind."

The remarks come as the House Republicans narrowly passed a $95 billion budget resolution on Wednesday to finance the conflict with Iran and advance new voter restrictions sought by President Trump, overcoming internal party dissent to forward the measure to an uncertain Senate, according to The New York Times.

According to The New York Times, the measure passed in a tight 216-to-214 vote, with almost all House Republicans voting in favour. The vote came despite significant hesitation within the GOP over the bill's cost, its scope, and the political risk of approving funding for a conflict just months ahead of the midterm elections.

The New York Times noted that the resolution now faces steep hurdles in the Senate, where Republican leadership has expressed scepticism over the chamber's willingness to adopt the House plan.

Earlier on Monday, the White House issued an official Statement of Administration Policy calling for the immediate adoption of the forthcoming budget resolution without modification. The Executive Office of the President emphasised that the resolution establishes the necessary mechanism to enact election integrity measures on a party-line basis through budget reconciliation.

Specifically, the administration highlighted that the reconciliation bill will integrate the SAVE America Act to mandate documentary proof of US citizenship for voter registration and require federal voter ID.

Additionally, it noted that the measure will direct supplemental funding to the Department of War to cover increased operational costs, readiness expenses, and munitions procurement, alongside providing targeted economic assistance to lower food prices and support American agricultural producers. (ANI)

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