Trump hails ‘truly great friendship’ with Xi Jinping as Chinese leader begins state visit

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the "truly great friendship" he has forged with Xi Jinping as the Chinese leader began his highly anticipated state visit.

While Trump has many thorny issues to discuss with the president of America's biggest economic rival, he focused on his long relationship with Xi as the two gathered with aides for opening remarks before formal talks.

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"From the time of my first election in 2016, President Xi and I have forged a friendship, a truly great friendship, actually, built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people," Trump said.

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Trump and Xi have no shortage of difficult issues to cover when they sit down for private talks.

China has resisted the Trump administration's urgings - and economic threats - to use its considerable leverage to prod Iran to agree to US terms to end the nearly seven-month war. Xi wants to see Trump permanently halt arms sales to Taiwan and loosen export restrictions on cutting-edge advanced chips. The two sides on Wednesday agreed to extend by two months a one-year trade truce that was set to expire on November 10 as they work to find a more durable agreement.

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Xi said in his remarks upon arriving that the "competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds.

"It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," Xi added.

All the while, both leaders seem to believe that time is on their side as they look to outmanoeuvre the other in what is expected to be the world's most significant economic and national security competition for years to come.

Trump said on Thursday in a social media post that artificial intelligence - "superintelligence" as he is trying to rebrand it - will be high on the agenda amid growing global anxiety that the technology will kill jobs or potentially even wipe out humanity.

"I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote. "That is China's position also." Xi also touched on artificial intelligence in his opening comments, saying that the two countries had a responsibility to ensure that humans always operate AI.

"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that a development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people," the Chinese leader said.

The two countries' finance ministers met earlier this week, with the US proposing a new "notification mechanism" for AI incidents between the two nations.

Trump has made clear he wants to impress Xi with the visit. The Republican president made sure construction of a new helicopter landing pad on the White House's South Lawn was completed before the visit and he met Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday evening when they flew into Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

Trump has lamented about his planned White House ballroom not being ready for the state dinner in Xi's honour on Thursday evening.

That black-tie event will be held in the White House East Room, featuring a decor that "draws on the colour red's longstanding cultural significance throughout Chinese history", according to first lady Melania Trump.

Dinner will begin with a toast honouring the historic "Toast to Peace" between President Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing in 1972.

The guest list includes Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, among other tech titans staking out positions on whether more safeguards are needed in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

But Trump's decision to roll out the red carpet for Xi has spurred criticism from lawmakers in both parties and some White House allies.

"Quite frankly, had the White House asked me for advice, I would have suggested the president not invite Xi Jinping to Washington for such a lavish welcome here in the United States of America based on all of the troubling issues we have with President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party," said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.