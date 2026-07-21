Trump hits Iran dilemma: Push 10-day ceasefire or back fresh military campaign with Israel, reports Axios

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): Amid the escalated military confrontation in West Asia as the conflict between Washington and Tehran intensifies, US President Donald Trump has hit a crossroad currently weighing two possible courses of action in the ongoing conflict--backing a new 10-day ceasefire proposal aimed at reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz or supporting a fresh large-scale military campaign alongside Israel, Axios reported, citing senior US, Israeli and regional sources.

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According to Axios, Trump has yet to make a final decision, with officials suggesting the coming days could determine whether Washington pursues diplomacy or further military escalation.

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Axios reported that mediators from Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and other regional players have put forward a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

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The proposal reportedly includes a temporary halt to hostilities, the reopening of shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz and a diplomatic window for negotiations on a longer-term arrangement governing maritime transit.

Citing regional sources, Axios said the Trump administration is reviewing the proposal and, for now, does not want Israel to take steps that could undermine diplomatic efforts.

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However, the report added that the US has also increased its military presence in the region by deploying additional fighter aircraft and aerial refuelling assets, while Israel is said to be preparing for the possibility of a broader military campaign if diplomacy fails.

Axios further reported that neither Washington nor Tehran has accepted the ceasefire proposal so far, with both sides continuing military operations while seeking to strengthen their negotiating positions.

According to the report, regional mediators have been attempting to revive talks following discussions held earlier this month in Muscat involving Oman, Iran and Qatar.

The proposed framework would reportedly see both shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz reopened during the 10-day ceasefire, while the United States and Iran negotiate a longer-term agreement.

"We told the United States and Iran that we are proposing a cooling-off period," one regional source told Axios.

Axios also reported that the proposal includes options for future maritime security arrangements, including allowing Iran and Oman to collect "reasonable service fees" for shipping-related services or creating a joint fund with the participation of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Axios stated that the ceasefire efforts slowed after an Iranian missile strike in Jordan killed American service members, prompting Washington to temporarily step back from negotiations.

"The president is focused on making Iran pay for violating the Memorandum of Understanding and for its continued terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz," a senior US official told Axios. "The president will also make Iran pay for killing American soldiers. Those devastating strikes will continue until the president decides otherwise," the official added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that mediators were engaged in efforts to prevent further escalation.

"The proposals conveyed through the mediators have been received, but at this stage I prefer not to discuss their details," Baghaei said during a press conference.

He added that Iran's armed forces would continue to "respond forcefully and strike at the source of American aggression."

Axios reported that it remains unclear whether Trump will opt for a temporary ceasefire or continue military operations, with regional sources saying the White House could carry out additional strikes before making a final decision on the diplomatic proposal. (ANI)

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