Trump hits out at US media outlet, asks when will they "apologise for lies, actions against me"

Washington, DC [US], April 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on The New York Times, accusing the US media outlet of publishing false narratives on Iran and calling its coverage "fake news," while demanding an apology for what he termed misleading reporting against him and the country.

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In a post on his social media platform X, Trump alleged that despite media portrayals, Iran had been "totally obliterated, militarily, and otherwise."

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"Donald J. Trump + @realDonaldTrump For those people that still read The Failing New York Times and, even though Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, Militarily, and otherwise, you would think that Iran is actually winning or, at the very least, doing quite well -- But that's not true, and The New York Times knows that it's FAKE NEWS! When does this Corrupt Media Outlet apologize for their LIES and horrible actions against me, my supporters, and our Country itself! HAVE THEY NO SHAME? HAVE THEY NO SENSE OF DECENCY? President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

Meanwhile, on April 10, Trump criticised The Wall Street Journal, dismissing its editorial board for suggesting that his declaration of victory amid the Iran conflict was "premature."

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"The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate 'Editorial Boards' in the World, stated that I 'declared premature victory in Iran,'" Trump posted to Truth Social.

"Actually, it is a Victory, and there's nothing 'premature' about it! Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and to me, it makes no difference, either way," he added.

Meanwhile, US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported.

The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.

A source described the discussions as preliminary.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.

Marathon meeting in Islamabad on April 11 marked the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and others.(ANI)

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