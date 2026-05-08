Trump holds call with EU chief; both sides "united" on Iran not possessing nuclear weapons

Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he held a "great call" with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during which both leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon".

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two leaders were "completely united" on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

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"We discussed many topics, including that we are completely united that Iran can never have a Nuclear Weapon. We agreed that a regime that kills its own people cannot control a bomb that can kill millions," Trump stated in his post.

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Trump also said the conversation focused on trade relations between the European Union and the United States. Referring to a trade understanding reached in Turnberry, Scotland, Trump said he had urged the EU to fulfil commitments related to tariff reductions, adding that he had agreed to give the EU until the United States' 250th Independence anniversary before imposing higher tariffs if progress was not made.

"I've been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfil their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever! A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per the Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO! I agreed to give her until our Country's 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels," the post read.

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Von der Leyen also confirmed the call in a post on X, saying the leaders discussed developments in the Middle East and coordination with regional partners.

"We are united that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon. Recent events have clearly shown that the risks to regional stability and global security are too great," she said.

The European Commission President added that both sides also reviewed progress on the EU-US trade deal and reiterated their commitment to implementing the agreement.

"We remain fully committed, on both sides, to its implementation. Good progress is being made towards tariff reduction by early July," von der Leyen added.

This comes amid diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington to achieve a complete solution to the West Asia crisis, with Iran not acquiring nuclear weapons remaining a top priority as part of the negotiation for the US side. (ANI)

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