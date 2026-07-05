Trump honours heroes and history in heartfelt 250th anniversary tribute at 'Salute to America' celebrations

Washington, DC [US], July 5 (ANI): Amidst the historic pageantry of the nation's 250th Independence Day, President Donald Trump transformed the National Mall into a living museum of American courage, using the ceremony to honour the legends who built, defended and defined the country.

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Throughout the evening, the President wove the stories of veterans and heroes into a broader narrative of national unity, declaring, "We are ONE PEOPLE, ONE FAMILY, with ONE FLAG -- and as our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one Almighty God."

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The US President displayed one of the very first American flags ever made, reminding the crowd that these were the Stars and Stripes that flew triumphant when the British waved the white flag of surrender at Yorktown. "Ever since," Trump stated, "the entire world has been on notice that Americans will never let anyone take our Freedom away."

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The President's tribute honoured the multi-generational sacrifices of those who served in America's greatest conflicts. In a poignant moment, Colonel Paris Davis, a Vietnam War hero and Medal of Honour recipient, proudly saluted the American flag that once draped the casket of President Abraham Lincoln in Independence Hall.

The stage also welcomed Captain Ken Schubring, one of the last survivors of the Pearl Harbour attack, who joined the President to salute the flag that went down with the USS Arizona.

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The weight of history was further felt when 107-year-old Navy veteran and D-Day survivor Arthur Rose was recognised. In a stirring display of resilience, Lt. Rose stood to salute the flag that flew aboard the first landing craft at Normandy.

In a powerful link to the nation's heritage, the President welcomed US Army Major Kyle Key, a descendant of Francis Scott Key, onto the stage to salute the homemade American flag that was discovered in Nazi-occupied Belgium.

Trump also paid tribute to Korean War veteran Cpl. Patrick Finn and PFC Rudy Meekins, acknowledging their bravery at the Chosin Reservoir, where they fought against overwhelming odds.

Reflecting on their fight, the President delivered a firm message, stating, "America will NEVER be a Communist country."

Further reiterating his remarks against communism, Trump said, "Communism is a loser, and it always will be. The communist system is the opposite of the American system, and the communist system has never worked. Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America."

Beyond the battlefield, the President took time to honour the pioneers of the final frontier, paying tribute to American astronauts who have pushed the boundaries of human achievement.

Finally, Trump recognised the Gold Star Families, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made by those who lost loved ones in the service of the nation. Through these recognitions, the President emphasised a vision of a country grounded in the sacrifices of its past and united by a shared destiny.

Trump also thanked the gathered crowd for becoming a part of the celebrations, despite severe weather and lightning that forced a temporary evacuation earlier in the evening.

"I want to thank everybody because they did the right thing. They saw lightning, and I said ... if we have to speak in front of one person at 4 o'clock in the morning, I'm going to be here. There's no way we can be deterred. This is an evening for the ages. I believe this is something very special. This is bigger than if we didn't have the lightning blaring -- we had lightning blaring -- but this is bigger, a little more inconvenient, but it's bigger. I think in its own way, it's more beautiful," he said. (ANI)

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