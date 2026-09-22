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Home / United States / Trump in address to world leaders at UN defends his decision to start war against Iran

Trump in address to world leaders at UN defends his decision to start war against Iran

Trump is participating in a signing event with Denmark and Greenland, is scheduled to meet with the UK prime minister, prime minister of Japan and the president of Ukraine on Tuesday

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United Nations, Updated At : 10:00 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS
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President Donald Trump returned to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday at a tumultuous moment for the world - and for his presidency - and made the case that he's shown fortitude while other leaders have equivocated.

The president started his address ticking off progress - including adding private sector jobs, stemming illegal migration and curbing crime before turning to a fulsome defence of his decision to start a war with Iran.

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"The terrorist regime is behaving badly, not because they are strong and confident, but because they are weak and desperate," Trump said. "If we stand united, we will soon see a world free of the last 51-year menace of Iranian terror."

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Trump also accused Iran of stalling to make a deal to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an endgame to the war until after the midterm elections in the United States. He insisted the tactic would have no effect on how he approaches the conflict.

"I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran," Trump said. "It doesn't even enter my mind."

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Most of Iran's delegation walked out of the chamber as Trump railed against the Islamic Republic.

As he arrived at the UN, Trump briefly spoke to reporters, telling them it was an honour to address the world body before his attention suddenly shifted to his resentments with the news media.

Trump over the weekend announced a White House ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, claiming that their coverage of his presidency was biased. The news outlets have filed a lawsuit to restore their access to White House grounds. Trump snapped at a CNN reporter in the UN scrum.

"I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me," Trump said. "You shouldn't be here."

After his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders, Trump is expected to hold talks with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a more informal meeting with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, according to the White House.

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