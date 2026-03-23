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Home / United States / "Trump is defanging Iran, bringing peace to Middle East": US Treasury Secy

"Trump is defanging Iran, bringing peace to Middle East": US Treasury Secy

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ANI
Updated At : 05:25 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], March 23 (ANI): US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to the Middle East.

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Bessent said that Trump's actions are aimed at making the world a safer place.

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In a post on X, he said, "US President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to the Middle East. Given another year or two, it would have been impossible to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. There is no prosperity without security, and what we had before was the illusion of security. Thanks to President Trump's decisive action, our world is now a safer and more secure place."

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