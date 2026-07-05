Trump lauds fireworks' display during 250th Independence Day revelry

Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has praised the fireworks show during the celebrations of 250th anniversary of US Independence Day.

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In a post on Truth Social on Saturday (local time), he said, "Best fireworks show, EVER! President DJT."

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Amid weather woes and periodic lightning, organizers of the July Fourth celebration in Washington, DC put on a 40-minute firework show - notably much larger than past Independence Day displays, as per CNN.

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The event was expected to set off about 850,000 firework shells from 10 different sites, including Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Potomac River barges and West Potomac Park. The fireworks show was previously estimated to cost USD 850,000, CNN reported.

The celebrations come during a complicated backdrop. Despite the fact that Trump outdid himself in the celebrations, Americans are facing high cost-of-living issues, the war with Iran and a polarizing presidency.

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The newly renovated Air Force One led a massive military flyover above the National Mall in Washington, DC, at 7.03 pm on July 4, 2026. The aircraft proceeded with the scheduled flight despite earlier evacuations triggered by severe thunderstorms.

Participating in the 4th of July event at the National Mall celebrating the 250th Independence Day, revellers expressed their excitement at being present at the historic occasion.

A US National, Janice, told ANI, "America 250 means patriotism. It means a return to the values that most Americans hold dear. We are really excited to see where this country goes in the future."

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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