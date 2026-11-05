Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / United States / Trump "loves the guy": Sergio Gor tipped for big promotion after Mid-term results: Report

Trump "loves the guy": Sergio Gor tipped for big promotion after Mid-term results: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:02 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], November 5 (ANI): As political circles in Washington DC recalibrate after Republicans endured a midterms thrashing on Tuesday night, attention has increasingly turned towards potential administration shifts, with United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor emerging in internal discussions as a contender for a senior promotion, according to a report by The Washington Sun citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter.

Gor, who previously served as a senior White House aide and maintains close ties to President Donald Trump, was reported as having been been laying the groundwork for an expanded role following the midterms, according to ten sources familiar with internal discussions.

Advertisement

According to sources cited by The Washington Sun, Gor has been mentioned in presidential circles as a candidate for senior administrative roles during the second half of the presidential term. There is reportedly a widespread understanding among State Department personnel that Gor harbours an interest in securing a more prominent assignment.

Advertisement

"He wants more of a forward-facing role," stated a US official familiar with internal discussions, as reported by The Washington Sun.

Individuals familiar with the situation indicated to the publication that Gor's name has circulated as a possibility for influential positions, including White House Chief of Staff or successor to Secretary Rubio. Additional sources suggested to The Washington Sun that Gor might also consider alternative State Department elevations, such as succeeding Deputy Secretary Chris Landau.

Advertisement

Both Gor and administration representatives strongly rejected the circulation of such reports.

In a statement provided to The Washington Sun, Gor dismissed the speculation entirely, saying, "This story is complete and total bullshit," adding, "Secretary Marco Rubio has proven to be the most qualified, accomplished and greatest secretary of state in history. He is irreplaceable, and a dear friend who I have the joy of working with every day as US ambassador to India, a true honour of a lifetime. I have zero interest in any other role."

A White House official likewise dismissed the report as fabricated, stating that Gor harbours no interest in alternative positions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts