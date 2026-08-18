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Home / United States / Trump meets lifeguard, Indian-American boy rescued from surf at White House

Trump meets lifeguard, Indian-American boy rescued from surf at White House

16-year-old Ryder Williams saved 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai from powerful waves at a California beach on July 25

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 08:52 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump meets 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams (left) and 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, whom Williams rescued from powerful waves at a California beach, at the Oval Office in the White House. Image credit: Video grab via X@WhiteHouse
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US President Donald Trump on Monday felicitated a 16-year-old lifeguard who saved a 10-year-old Indian-origin boy from getting washed away at a California beach last month.

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Trump welcomed the lifeguard, Ryder Williams, and his family members, and the young boy Nathaniel Rai, his sister Layla and his father Sumit Rai at the Oval Office in the White House.

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“I want to congratulate Nathaniel Rai for coming through an ordeal. That means you are going to have good luck in life,” Trump said.

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“You are very lucky I was not on service that day,” Trump said in jest to Nathaniel, as he lauded William for the daring rescue.

On July 25, Williams saved Nathaniel from the powerful waves that engulfed him at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

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“He's a real hero,” Trump said, referring to Williams, who was seated on a chair next to him.

Williams' parents, Shane and Shannon, and another lifeguard, Aaron Bonin, who assisted in the rescue, were also present at the Oval Office.

The video of the daring rescue, which went viral on social media, was noticed by Trump, who announced that he would invite the lifeguard and his family members to the White House.

“It's an amazing thing. And he is a real lucky guy, too. God was watching you,” the President said, referring to Nathaniel.

Williams said he saw the child lose his footing in ankle-deep water about 20 yards from the tower he was assigned to and ran to rescue him.

“In those dangerous moments that we have, we always try to fall back on our training. We are trained so well by many to handle that situation as best we can. So I really was thinking about how to get the boy out of the water as fast as I can,” Williams said.

Nathaniel's father Sumit said he was grateful to the lifeguards for saving the life of his son.

Trump said the visitors will also be shown around President Abraham Lincoln's bedroom, which he used as his office and Cabinet Room-where he signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

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