DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump-Netanyahu hold "productive" talks focused on Iran and security partnership

Trump-Netanyahu hold "productive" talks focused on Iran and security partnership

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:02 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], July 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held "productive" talks in the White House, upon the latter's visit to Washington.

Advertisement

In a post on X, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump's consecutive meetings with Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "positive and productive" following their conclusion.

Advertisement

"President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!" she wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his discussions with US President Donald Trump as one of the finest partnerships of his tenure, centred on blocking a nuclear Iran and securing the Jewish state.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Netanyahu described the bilateral talks as far more than routine diplomacy, pointed to a profound alignment between the two administrations alongside their senior national security teams.

Advertisement

"It was a conversation with full partnership, with mutual support, and with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, as well as other goals," Netanyahu said, calling it "one of the best conversations I have ever had with a President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump."

He added that the talks allowed both sides to exchange ideas and tightly coordinate critical security measures for Israel's future.

Though the event remained close to the press, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared visuals from his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, their first such meeting since they jointly launched the war with Iran on February 28.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is meeting with President Trump in the White House", the PM's office wrote on X, issuing one photograph of the two leaders smiling and sitting side by side.

In other images released by Netanyahu's office, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Steve Witkoff, the president's special envoy, along with the Israeli ambassador, Yechiel Leiter, and Netanyahu's national security adviser, Shmuel Ben Ezra, were also seen.

The Israeli PM's office also shared images of Netanyahu and his team "preparing for the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House."

Trump, during an interview with Fox News, pushed back against reports that the Israeli PM intended to share intelligence regarding Iran's efforts to rebuild its nuclear programme, stating that the US was already monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.

"I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved," Trump said, adding, "I heard Bibi announce that. I said, 'Why didn't you just tell it me, why do you have to announce it to the world?'"

Referring to the Pickaxe Mountain site, which is believed to be linked to Iran's nuclear activities, Trump said, "I know exactly what is going on at Pickaxe Mountain. It's not a big problem."

"We took out their nuclear sites, and we'll have to take out Pickaxe Mountain if they don't make a deal," he added.

The meeting comes amidst a renewed escalation in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran following the recent collapse of a ceasefire established under the MoU signed by Washington and Tehran.

Israel had maintained opposition to the accord from its inception, while its military actions in Lebanon repeatedly hindered regional diplomatic initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts