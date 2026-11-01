Trump, Netanyahu speak as US weighs renewed Iran strikes: Report 

Washington DC [US], November 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telephone on Saturday as Washington evaluated potential renewed military action against Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the call.

The conversation came in the wake of a White House meeting held earlier in the week, during which Trump consulted senior military leadership regarding strategic options for resuming major combat operations, the newspaper reported.

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Against this backdrop, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that diplomatic talks involving Iran had continued without interruption, although he declined to provide a deadline or assess their progress, while noting that President Donald Trump had not yet taken a decision on further military action.

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Addressing reporters at the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Georgia, Rubio affirmed that Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution capable of addressing its fundamental security concerns. He criticised Tehran over alleged maritime aggression threatening commercial vessels and its support for regional armed groups accused of destabilising the wider Middle East.

“There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped. There's been active conversations going both in some cases directly, but often through intermediaries,” Rubio stated.

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The top American diplomat was responding to questions about how much time Washington intended to allow diplomatic efforts before potentially resuming military operations. He emphasised that decisions on timing rested solely with the President and declined to assess whether a final agreement was close.

“I'm not gonna characterise either the progress on those talks or any timeframe on it other than to tell you that if there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it,” he remarked.

Rubio underscored that any settlement must safeguard US national security interests and address the concerns that had triggered the ongoing crisis. He identified Iran's nuclear ambitions and its support for regional armed groups as primary issues.

Asked separately about the possibility of fresh strikes, the Secretary declined to discuss specific military contingency plans. He reiterated that while the Commander-in-Chief favoured a peaceful resolution, the administration remained confident in its military capabilities.

“We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision,” Rubio observed.

The remarks highlighted Washington's approach of maintaining diplomatic engagement while criticising Iran's conduct at sea. Rubio accused Tehran of deliberately targeting commercial vessels carrying cargo, oil and natural gas, thereby threatening economies beyond the immediate conflict zone.

He reported that American naval forces were intercepting incoming drones and anti-ship missiles almost every night. However, he noted that petroleum transit volumes remained comparable to pre-conflict levels despite the continuing need for security protection.

Furthermore, Rubio warned that disruptions to maritime trade posed serious threats to global food security, cautioning that interruptions to supplies of fuel, agricultural inputs and food commodities could have far-reaching consequences.

Turning to regional geopolitics, Rubio accused Tehran of supporting armed groups across the region, specifically Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis and various militias challenging the Iraqi state. He described these activities as security threats alongside Iran's nuclear ambitions.

“So anywhere you turn, what you find is some Iranian proxy that's undermining the peace and stability of the Middle East,” he emphasised.

As these diplomatic and security threads unfolded, Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said that the United States had a "completely shifted tone" in a letter from Vice President JD Vance, Al Jazeera reported. The statement marked the first on-the-record Iranian reaction to the diplomatic overture, even as US President Donald Trump continued to maintain that Tehran was seeking negotiations.

“Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory,” Rezaei told state broadcaster IRIB.

Vance's letter was delivered to Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, through Qatari mediators on Sunday. According to The New York Times, the proposal envisages direct talks under Vance's leadership, with Iran's nuclear programme forming part of the discussions from the beginning.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that the communication outlined a "framework for negotiations" rather than specific peace terms. The report added that the letter was dispatched at Trump's direction.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera on Saturday that Tehran had studied the letter and described Washington's attempt to open dialogue as a "positive step". He further disclosed that an aide had travelled to Doha for consultations with mediators.

Citing sources, Al Jazeera reported that a meeting could be held within a week, with Doha or Istanbul being considered as possible venues.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei cautioned that Iran's military would respond to any missteps by the US or Israel with a response that was “geographically unrestricted”.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump asserted that Tehran was keen to engage in negotiations.

"There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking," he said, adding, "We have time, frankly."

Trump further claimed that Iran was "in a lot of trouble" and predicted that the conflict would end “very soon”. (ANI)

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