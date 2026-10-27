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Home / United States / Trump offers USD 1 million reward for reporting voter fraud in past and upcoming 2026 midterm polls

Trump offers USD 1 million reward for reporting voter fraud in past and upcoming 2026 midterm polls

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced a monetary bounty of USD 1 million for anyone providing actionable evidence of voter fraud linked to previous elections or the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, subject to the successful arrest and conviction of those responsible.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his aggressive focus on electoral transparency and alleged irregularities in the US voting process.

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"Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote.

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Meanwhile, the November 3 midterm elections are shaping up as a crucial contest for control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome will have significant implications for Trump's legislative agenda and the balance of political power in Washington.

United States midterm elections are nationwide votes held every four years at the exact midpoint of a president's term. Acting as a major political temperature check for the country, these elections determine control of the federal government by putting all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate up for grabs.

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The US midterm contests decide the composition and control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate midway through a presidential term, alongside numerous state and local elections nationwide.

The political contest comes amid broader challenges for the administration, including economic concerns and declining approval ratings. The Wall Street Journal reported in September that Trump's approval rating had fallen to 37 per cent in its polling, a low for a president heading into midterm elections in the publication's polling history dating back to 1990. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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