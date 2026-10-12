Trump, once again, promises USD 5000 payout to adult US citizens if Republicans win midterm elections

Washington, DC [US], October 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) reiterated his promise to distribute cheques worth USD 5,000 to every adult citizen in the United States if Republicans secure control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, framing the potential payout as a direct outcome of Republican economic policies.

Sharing a video message on Truth Social, Trump said, "I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000."

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He further accused democrats of planning to raise taxes, warning of "economic depression" if democrats win the elections. He, thus, presented his payout proposal as one of "economic success" in the country.

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"Democrat policies won't allow this to happen. In fact, the opposite—they're going to raise your taxes. If the Democrats win, you will have an economic depression. If the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket and economic success for our country like we have never ever seen before," he said.

Earlier this month also, Trump promised to issue a USD 5,000 "dividend" to all adult citizens provided Republicans secure control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

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In a video statement published on Truth Social, Trump framed the proposed USD 5,000 payout as an exclusive benefit of Republican leadership, claiming the federal government has generated record-setting revenues.

"Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership that only I can make you this promise. If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000, and Republicans can do it, and Democrats can't, because we're taking in massive amounts of money through tariffs and record-setting economic success," Trump said in the video message.

Warning voters of severe financial fallout if opposition parties prevail in the upcoming congressional elections, Trump cautioned that Democratic policies would wreck the economy:

"But Democrat policies won't allow this to happen. In fact, the opposite is going to take place. They're going to raise your taxes and they're going to destroy our country and certainly destroy our economy. It'll be a 1929 disaster if they get in. So, if the Democrats win, you will have an economic depression, much like 1929. If the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket and economic success for our country, like we have never ever seen before."

Defending the feasibility of the plan, Trump pointed to previous financial distributions granted to armed service members as proof of his ability to execute large-scale direct payments.

"And remember, just recently I gave all members of the military $1,776, just like 1776, and everyone said that was an impossible thing to do, but I did it, everybody got their money. I did it, and I'd do it again," Trump stated.

Citing vast capital inflows and national investment, Trump estimated the total cost of the direct checks at roughly USD 1 trillion.

"The Trump dividend is approximately $1 trillion. But we have a record-setting $21 trillion that's being invested in our country in just the last 15 months, so it's actually a very easy thing to do for me, but the Democrats can never do it, because they never brought the goods and they never will. So, thank you, and I look forward to signing those checks."

Trump reinforced the announcement in an accompanying post caption, writing, "If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I’m going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America, $5,000!"

Similar assurance was given by Trump last month, as he promised a USD 5,000 “Trump Dividend” for every adult citizen, saying the payment “will happen” and linking it to the economic gains and revenue generated by the United States. (ANI)

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