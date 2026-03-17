DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Trump postpones China visit by "five or six weeks"

Trump postpones China visit by "five or six weeks"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], March 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his administration is postponing the dates of his China visit.

Advertisement

While participating in a bilateral meeting with Micheal Martin Taoiseach of Ireland, Trump said that the meeting might happen in "five or six" weeks.

Advertisement

"Well yeah, on China, it's a little different story. We are resetting the meeting and it looks like it'll take place in about five weeks. We're working with China. They were fine with it. We're going to see, I look forward to seeing President Xi. He looks forward to seeing me I think, but I do look forward to seeing him. We have a good relationship with China. China actually is, has become economically for us very good, very good as you know. It's much different than it was in the past and we have a very good working relationship with China. So we're making it in about five or six weeks," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier on February 10, Politico had reported that Trump will reportedly visit Beijing in April and meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump had said that he will visit China in April.

Advertisement

"I'm gonna be going there in April then he's coming here toward the end of the year," Trump said.

Meanwhile, as the world grapples with a churn in global powers, the Middle East being the eye of the storm, China said on Tuesday that Trump's impending visit to the country has nothing to do with Strait of Hormuz closure.

As both countries attempt at trepid detente, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson's Office said that both sides remain in talks regarding the dates of the visit.

In a post on X, the office said, "We take note of the U.S. clarification about certain media reports. The U.S. side has made clear that those reports are completely "false" and that President Trump's visit to China is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides remain in communication on President Trump's visit to China, including the dates."

https://x.com/MFA_China/status/2033860164022141078?s=20

Trump on Monday said that he had requested that his visit to Beijing at the end of the month be postponed because of the war. Just a day earlier, he threatened to delay the meeting if China did not contribute warships to end Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is squeezing oil markets, as per The New York Times.

"I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here," Trump said of meeting China's President, Xi Jinping.

Ironically, as it seems, Trump added, "I'm looking forward to being with him. We have a very good relationship," as quoted by The New York Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts