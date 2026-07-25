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Home / United States / Trump posts AI image of giant air filter at US-Canada border amid wildfire smoke row

Trump posts AI image of giant air filter at US-Canada border amid wildfire smoke row

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting a massive air filter along the US-Canada border, escalating his criticism of Canada over wildfire smoke drifting into the United States.

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The image, published on Trump's Truth Social platform, displays a giant filtration barrier dividing the two nations beneath a sign that reads, "North America. Air Filter Barrier. Clean Air. Clean Borders."

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Trump's post follows his recent threat to impose tariffs on Canada regarding smoke from its wildfires, accusing Ottawa of allowing polluted air to cross the border.

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Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One earlier on Sunday, Trump stated that he had discussed the matter with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and urged Canada to step up efforts to contain the blazes.

"It went good, but I told him, I mean you gotta stop these fires from coming in and poisoning our air. Our air's been poisoned," Trump said.

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While indicating that the United States was prepared to assist Canada in fighting the wildfires, Trump suggested Ottawa should financially compensate Washington for the disruption caused by the smoke.

"If we can help them, we'll help them. But maybe they should pay us some damages or something? Or we should do some tariffs?" he said.

Trump further claimed that the wildfire smoke had disrupted commercial operations in parts of the United States, particularly in Michigan, where he noted that factories and workplaces were forced to halt operations temporarily due to hazardous air quality.

Canada is undergoing another intense wildfire season, with hundreds of active blazes sending smoke plumes across the border and triggering air quality warnings across multiple US states. Canadian authorities are continuing firefighting efforts while issuing evacuation orders and health advisories in impacted regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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