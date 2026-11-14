Trump praises Coast Guard, first responders for rescue efforts after tanker-cruise ship collision in Louisiana

New Orleans [US], November 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) praised the United States Coast Guard, law enforcement agencies and emergency responders for their rescue efforts after a tanker collided with an American Cruise Lines riverboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, leaving 32 passengers hospitalised.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Thank you to the United States Coast Guard for doing such an incredible job of rescue and other work, having to do with the crash of the two ships in Louisiana. Likewise, all of Law Enforcement and First Responders were fantastic! Incredibly, nobody was killed by this major collision. 32 people are in the hospital. Thank you to Governor Jeff Landry for your outstanding leadership during this very agonising period of time.”

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with American Cruise Lines' American Heritage at around 12:30 pm on Friday while the riverboat was docked near the Port of New Orleans. The impact caused the passenger vessel to begin sinking before it eventually toppled over and flipped, according to New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno.

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“The passengers began disembarking from the (American Cruise Lines) ship after that collision, but while that was happening, the cruise ship began to sink, and then eventually the cruise ship toppled over and flipped,” Moreno said during a news conference. “Now, when that occurred, we started to have people in the water.”

Moreno confirmed that 32 passengers were taken to local hospitals, with none suffering critical injuries. “At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for,” she said, describing the outcome as a “miracle.”

US Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham said the tanker appeared to have experienced “some type of a loss of steering,” although authorities were yet to establish the “exact reason why.” She added that the person operating the tanker was a river pilot.

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The Coast Guard said all passengers had been accounted for, with no reported casualties. It initially closed the Mississippi River to vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 to facilitate rescue operations and ensure the safety of responders.

“We’re going to get the river opened as soon as possible so we can keep commerce flowing,” Burnham said, adding that authorities would likely allow one-way traffic initially.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with salvage teams to remove the damaged vessel and reopen the waterway, while investigations into the collision continue.

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American Cruise Lines confirmed that guests and crew aboard the American Heritage had been evacuated and said it was coordinating with the Coast Guard and local authorities.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he was in close contact with local officials and law enforcement following the incident. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also said federal agencies were coordinating with the state and deploying resources to support rescue efforts. (ANI)

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