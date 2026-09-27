Trump praises joint op with Britain after arrests near US-used UK airbase; PM Burnham urges calm

Washington DC [US], September 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (local time) that he applauded the joint operation conducted by American and British security forces, which he said led to the arrest of five men near a military air base in England, on suspicion of explosives offences.

Speaking to reporters while on his way to the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Illinois, Trump praised the counter-terrorism effort, claiming the suspects were under long-term surveillance and intended to inflict significant damage.

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"Working with Britain, it was an amazing job," Trump said. "We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our ports. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them."

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Reacting to the ongoing investigation in the case, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham acknowledged public concern in a statement posted on X while calling for calm and praising emergency responders.

"I know today's incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country," Prime Minister Burnham wrote. "My thanks go to Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, our Armed Forces and all those working to keep the public safe."

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The prime minister also expressed gratitude to affected members of the local community who were relocated during the security operations.

"I am especially grateful to those residents who have been asked to leave their homes while precautionary checks are carried out," Burnham said. "The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe. The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts."

This comes as UK police arrested five men near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, western England, a strategic base utilised by the US Air Force, following suspicions of explosives and terrorism-related offences.

According to CNN, military bomb disposal experts have been deployed to the location while local police evacuated dozens of nearby residences as a safety measure while inquiries proceed. Officials have not released the identities of the suspects or disclosed potential motives behind the incident.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody. As you would expect, we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident," said Vicki Evans, a senior officer in Counter Terrorism Policing, in a statement cited by CNN.

In addition to the initial allegations involving explosives, counter-terrorism officers were "further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act," CNN reported.

The local response escalated rapidly in Whelford, a small village situated directly adjacent to the base, shortly after the incident.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police declared, earlier in the day, a major incident and initiated precautionary evacuations for residents near the site. The force confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody under the Explosives Act, prompting the deployment of specialist military personnel.

"The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," Gloucestershire Police stated, noting that evacuees are being sheltered at a nearby leisure center. While a safety cordon remains established around the active scene, police sought to temper public concern, adding, "We’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained. We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”

According to CNN, the proximity of the arrests to RAF Fairford highlights the sensitive nature of the operation. The base serves as a crucial forward operating site for US Global Strike Command, the entity tasked with conducting long-distance strategic strikes, and houses the 501st Combat Support Wing.

Historically, the facility has played a pivotal role in transatlantic power projection, hosting heavy aircraft such as US B-1 bombers involved in targeted operations in the Middle East, including against Iranian-backed targets.

Earlier in July, the UK government said its armed forces are prepared to protect the country from any form of attack after Iran warned that British military facilities used to support US strikes against Tehran could become "legitimate targets".

The warning from London came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to target RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force base in southwest England, alleging that the facility was being used by the United States to launch military operations against Iran.

The IRGC also accused Washington of using B-1 aircraft operating from Fairford after allegedly exhausting missile capabilities from naval platforms in the Indian Ocean. It claimed to have carried out further operations against US-linked targets.

RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire has been used as a forward operating base for US strategic bombers and other aircraft during the conflict with Iran. B-1 Lancer bombers began arriving at the base in early March, followed by B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, with both types conducting missions against Iran from the facility.

This came after the UK government gave the US Air Force permission to use Fairford to carry ⁠out strikes on Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)