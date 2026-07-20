Trump presents FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to Spain after final victory

New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) presented the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain after the final victory. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present.

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President Donald J. Trump presents the World Cup Trophy to Spain, the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SHsoBhYm1b — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

Before the presentation of the trophy, present on the stage were Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, U.S. President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Spain's King Felipe VI.

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Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after edging defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

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Wishes have poured in from across the world praising the victors of the World Cup.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the winners and in a post on X said, "Today Europe celebrates with you"

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¡Campeones! ¡Muchas felicidades, España! Hoy Europa celebra con vosotros 🇪🇸🇪🇺 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 19, 2026

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also congratulated Spain.

🇪🇸 🇪🇸 Congratulations Spain!! 🇪🇸 🇪🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2026

As the World Cup wraps up, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a post on X lauded New Yorkers for showing up and said, "From neighborhood watch parties to the stadium, we've celebrated the communities that make our city the global capital of the beautiful game. Today, we close out a historic World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up every step of the way."

Over the past month, New York City has welcomed the world. From neighborhood watch parties to the stadium, we’ve celebrated the communities that make our city the global capital of the beautiful game. Today, we close out a historic World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up… pic.twitter.com/If4fys5fwV — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 19, 2026

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

Having already won UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now hold both the European and world titles, raising hopes of another dominant era reminiscent of the team's historic run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own. Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown.

Meanwhile, speaking to Fox Sports before the final match, Trump said that the US would seek to host the FIFA World Cup again, expressing confidence in Washington's successful staging of the tournament and how it thus made a strong case for another bid. (ANI)

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