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Home / United States / Trump "pulled into" Iran war by Netanyahu as "feeble attempt" to distract from "Epstein files": Former VP Harris

Trump "pulled into" Iran war by Netanyahu as "feeble attempt" to distract from "Epstein files": Former VP Harris

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ANI
Updated At : 09:50 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], April 19 (ANI): Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, alleging that he was "pulled into" a military conflict with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and calling it a "feeble attempt" to distract from the "Epstein files."

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Speaking at an event hosted by the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus on Saturday, Harris characterised the hostilities as a war that "the American people do not want."

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During her address in Detroit, Harris further scrutinised the administration's motives, accusing Trump of utilising "Operation Epic Fury" as a diversion from domestic controversies.

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She went on to label the current leadership as the "most corrupt, callous and incompetent" administration in the history of the United States.

Expanding on the President's leadership style, Harris suggested that Trump seeks to "walk around as if he is strong and will use the force of America's military against anyone whom he chooses."

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She argued that this approach represents a historic shift in foreign policy, claiming he is the "first president of the US of either party since World War II to abandon America's responsibility to... nurture and protect our alliances, our friendships."

The former Vice President contended that the administration's disregard for global standards has severely damaged the nation's standing.

She asserted that Trump is the first leader to "not even pretend, and in fact, dismiss the importance of upholding international rules and norms such as sovereignty and territorial integrity."

According to Harris, these actions have rendered the US "unreliable" to its partners and have "robbed whatever influence we had to be able to speak to certain issues."

Beyond foreign policy and military engagement, she touched upon domestic concerns such as the economy, healthcare and reproductive rights.

Transitioning to electoral politics, Harris expressed confidence in the Democratic Party's prospects, stating that she believes the party will secure victory in the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for November. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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