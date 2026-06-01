Trump pushes for revisions to proposed Iran deal, US media report

Washington, DC [US], June 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported.

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According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared.

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A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a "final determination" concluded without any definitive resolution.

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Trump signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he asserted during a broadcast interview on Fox News.

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The US President further mentioned that he was in "no hurry" to finalise a pact. According to Axios, as cited by CBS News, Trump demanded multiple revisions during the Friday session and has subsequently pushed for additional modifications.

Validating this stance, a White House official stated: "President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines."

As per the CBS News report, the current proposal encompasses the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and tackling the issue of Iran's reserve of highly enriched uranium.

Should the diplomatic process progress, the arrangement could potentially grant Iran access to billions of dollars in frozen funds via the easing of economic sanctions.

The transaction was previously characterised as a memorandum of understanding, awaiting formal endorsement from both participating nations.

Conversely, Iranian authorities have maintained that no pact will be tolerated in the absence of explicit guarantees. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf specified that Tehran would reject any terms unless its rights are thoroughly protected.

Compounding this position, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: "Until a conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation."

Iranian media outlets reported that the diplomatic parleys are persistently underway, with both factions actively putting forward adjustments to the text.

Furthermore, Tehran has demanded the unfreezing of its financial assets as a prerequisite before advancing into broader nuclear deliberations.

These high-stakes deliberations follow months of intense warfare and a tentative truce that commenced on 8 April. Despite frequent assertions from Trump indicating that a final settlement was imminent, a formal treaty has failed to materialise thus far.

Injecting a stern military warning into the diplomatic deadlock, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth cautioned that if the negotiated terms fall short of Washington's requirements, combat operations could instantly restart.

"Our stockpiles are more than suited for that," Hegseth declared during an address in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been meddling in the background, involving itself in mediating the diplomatic communications between the United States and Iran.

The latest turn of events represents yet another cycle of renegotiations over the draft framework, with both Washington and Tehran locked in disputes over core operational clauses. (ANI)

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