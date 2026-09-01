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Home / United States / Trump reiterates claims of Iran's military destruction, says "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon"

Trump reiterates claims of Iran's military destruction, says "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon"

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ANI
Updated At : 03:17 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday yet again reiterated the claims of military annihilation of Iran, while also asserting that oil continues to flow out of the Strait of Hormuz with the "Navy's assistance", due to which prices have not shot up.

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He made the remarks while speaking to the media from the Oval Office.

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When asked about Iran, the US President said, "They're a failed nation. Yeah, they're a failed nation. They've got 350 per cent inflation. They have no currency. They're not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn't mean we won't smack them. See what happens."

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On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the role being played by US Navy, Trump told the reporters, "We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape. You know, we're taking over many, many ships that got through last night, as you know, with the Navy's assistance. And we've been averaging 30 ships a night. That's a lot. And a lot of oil is coming out. That's why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go."

He reiterated the stance of Washington to never allow Tehran to acquire nukes, claiming that if Iran had nuclear weapons, Israel and West Asia would have been "wiped out".

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Trump said, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. See, that's what it's all about. It's not about any of the other things. It's about us as a country and as for the world, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel would have been wiped out. You would have no Israel right now and probably no Middle East. And they'd be hitting our cities at some point because they're sick people. And Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

The remarks by POTUS come shortly after he had termed Iran a "failed nation" and called for its leadership to be tried for war crimes, alleging that Iranian authorities have killed over 100,000 protesters.

Writing on Truth Social, President Trump relaunched a scathing critique of Tehran's economic, political, and military standing.

"Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," Trump wrote. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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