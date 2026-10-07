Trump reiterates claims on Hormuz, says waterway belongs to US, its navy

Washington DC [US], October 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his claims about US control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway "belongs to the United States Navy and the United States", while describing the US naval presence there as an effective blockade against Iran.

Speaking at Sparrows Point in Maryland, where he announced the construction of a new shipyard as part of efforts to expand the US maritime industrial base, Trump said the US Navy was enforcing what he called "one of the most effective and impenetrable blockades in history".

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"Nobody's ever seen a blockade like that, with no ships—zero—getting in," Trump said, adding that oil shipments from outside Iran had recovered to levels "almost higher than they've ever been."

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Trump further described how vessels attempting to pass through the waterway were being dealt with.

"Every once in a while, they'll do a run, and they'll either hit the cabin—if it's got oil, they'll hit the cabin, or they'll hit the rudder. If it doesn't have oil, we just sink the ship," he said.

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Trump then made his claim regarding the strategic waterway, saying, "In other words, the Hormuz Strait belongs to the United States Navy and the United States of America. That's where it belongs, and that's where it is right now."

His remarks came during an event announcing the construction of a new shipyard at Sparrows Point, where Trump also said the US would remain the world's leading naval power.

"With the help of everyone here today, America is going to remain the undisputed naval superpower of the world," he said.

During the same event, Trump said the US was doing "extremely well" in Iran and claimed that the country's military had been severely weakened.

"We're doing extremely well in the Islamic Republic of Iran, very well. They have no military. It's shot; the whole place is shot. And they were the evil one. They were the bully of the Middle East. They're not so much the bully anymore, but we have to finish up. And it's only a question of which way do we want to do it, the nice way or the not-so-nice way? And pretty soon you'll find out," Trump said.

Referring to the US actions in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump also said that he called the maritime measures a "wall of steel" rather than a blockade.

Trump further said the US Navy was ensuring that Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump has been claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, repeatedly asserting that the US Navy has restricted maritime traffic through the strategic waterway for Iranian vessels and ports. (ANI)

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