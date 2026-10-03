Trump reiterates plegde of USD 5,000 to all adult US citizens if Republicans win 2026 midterm elections

Washington, DC [US], October 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has once again promised to issue a USD 5,000 "dividend" to all adult citizens provided Republicans secure control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

In a video statement published on Truth Social, Trump framed the proposed USD 5,000 payout as an exclusive benefit of Republican leadership, claiming the federal government has generated record-setting revenues.

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"Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership, that only I can make you this promise. If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000, and Republicans can do it, and Democrats can't, because we're taking in massive amounts of money through tariffs and record-setting economic success," Trump said in the video message.

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Warning voters of severe financial fallout if opposition parties prevail in the upcoming congressional elections, Trump cautioned that Democratic policies would wreck the economy:

"But Democrat policies won't allow this to happen. In fact, the opposite is going to take place. They're going to raise your taxes and they're going to destroy our country and certainly destroy our economy. It'll be a 1929 disaster if they get in. So, if the Democrats win, you will have an economic depression, much like 1929. If the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket and economic success for our country, like we have never ever seen before."

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Defending the feasibility of the plan, Trump pointed to previous financial distributions granted to armed service members as proof of his ability to execute large-scale direct payments.

"And remember, just recently I gave all members of the military $1,776, just like 1776, and everyone said that was an impossible thing to do, but I did it, everybody got their money. I did it, and I'd do it again," Trump stated.

Citing vast capital inflows and national investment, Trump estimated the total cost of the direct checks at roughly USD 1 trillion.

"The Trump dividend is approximately $1 trillion. But we have a record-setting $21 trillion that's being invested in our country in just the last 15 months, so it's actually a very easy thing to do for me, but the Democrats can never do it, because they never brought the goods and they never will. So, thank you, and I look forward to signing those checks."

Trump reinforced the announcement in an accompanying post caption, writing, "If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I’m going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America, $5,000!"

In another post, Trump called for the citizens to "swamp the Radical Left Dumocrats" in the upcoming elections, asking them to vote in large numbers for Republicans.

"Republicans must WIN the 2026 Midterm Elections, and we must use every appropriate tool — Whether you vote early, absentee, by mail, or in-person, we must “swamp” the Radical Left Dumocrats with massive turnout! SO IMPORTANT — PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Similar assurance was given by Trump last month, as he promised a USD 5,000 “Trump Dividend” for every adult citizen, saying the payment “will happen” and linking it to the economic gains and revenue generated by the United States.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the proposed dividend was being criticised by Democrats who, according to him, were hoping that it would not be implemented.

“The $5,000 Trump Dividend, given to all Adults in the United States due to the fact that our Country is taking in Trillions of Dollars of Economic Development, Investment, and Pure Sucess, is being criticized by ‘Dumocrats’ who are hoping that it never happens — But it will!” Trump said.

The recent announcement joins the list of payout measures that Trump 2.0 has announced.

In July, the US President launched 'Trump Accounts', under which every American child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 will receive an initial USD 1,000 deposit from the government, with the potential for parents to contribute up to an additional USD 5,000 per year initially.

In 2025, Trump had announced USD 1,776 as 'Warrior Dividend' as a one-time tax free bonus which was paid to 1.45 US military service members.CNN reported that while the US President on Wednesday did not detail the plan to chart the enormous cost of a USD 5,000 divident payment to an estimated 270 million adults in the nation, he also did not offer any specific details of executing the payments.

CNN said that earlier, when Trump previously had proposed a USD 2,000 tariff rebate check to most Americans, his Treasury Secretary noted, “We need legislation for that.”

The US President's promise comes as Trump rapidly scales efforts to gain public support as his popularity had seen a dip in recent polls, the Iran conflict which has dragged on for over seven months now, and the impacts being felt across with high cost of living and oil prices for the country. (ANI)

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