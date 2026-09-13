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Home / United States / Trump reiterates that he sees Iran war ending after US midterm elections

Trump reiterates that he sees Iran war ending after US midterm elections

'Gasoline's going to drop like a rock,' US President tells reporters

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Reuters
Doonbeg, Ireland, Updated At : 09:24 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump attends the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland, on September 13, 2026. Reuters
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US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he expected the Iran war to end this year, possibly just after midterm elections due in the United States in November, resulting in a drop in oil prices.

"Iran will end right after - maybe before - but it'll end right after the midterms. Gasoline's going to drop like a rock," Trump told reporters at the Irish Open golf championship.

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"I will tell you this: Iran wants to make a deal so bad.

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They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal. They've got to make the right deal. I'm not going to make a deal that's no good," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the attacks were causing a shortage of the fuel that is "hurting the world".

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A wave of long-distance Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent months has reduced that country's fuel production, triggering gasoline shortages across the country.

Ukraine, which faces regular Russian attacks on its own energy infrastructure, says refineries are legitimate military targets.

The US national average price for diesel, which is used by trucks, trains, ships and farm equipment, rose over $6 a gallon for the first time on Thursday, according to price tracker GasBuddy.

"Mr. Zelenskiy has to do one thing: He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump told journalists during a visit to the Irish Open, which is being held in the west of Ireland on a golf course owned by his family.

"We spoke to Mr. Zelenskiy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel. That's hurting the world," he said.

The global shortage "isn't done by the Middle East, this is done by what's happening with Russia and Ukraine," Trump added.

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