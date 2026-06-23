Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) reiterated Vice President JD Vance's assertion that Iran is prepared to accept extensive weapons inspections as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts following recent talks between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran would agree to stringent inspections aimed at ensuring transparency regarding its nuclear activities.

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"Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure 'Nuclear Honesty' long into the future," Trump wrote in his post.

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Trump's remarks after Vance described the latest round of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland as productive and expressed optimism about the progress made during the discussions.

Speaking to reporters at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, Vance said the talks had laid the groundwork for a potential agreement between the two countries.

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"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance said, adding that the negotiations had established mechanisms related to regional stability and Tehran's nuclear oversight.

The Vice President also claimed that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country, describing the move as a significant step toward ensuring that Tehran would not develop nuclear weapons.

However, Iran has pushed back against those claims.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran's engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue under existing safeguards obligations and in accordance with decisions taken by Iran's Parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.

Speaking to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Baqaei said, "Iran's interactions with the Agency, in accordance with Iran's obligations under the Safeguards Agreements, will continue according to existing procedures and comply with the laws enacted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)."

According to IRNA, sources familiar with the Switzerland discussions also stated that Iran did not enter into negotiations on its nuclear programme during the talks and did not undertake any new commitments related to inspections or nuclear activities. (ANI)

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