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Home / United States / Trump renews attack on NATO, says alliance 'wasn't there, won't be in future'

Trump renews attack on NATO, says alliance 'wasn't there, won't be in future'

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ANI
Updated At : 09:40 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), claiming that the alliance has not supported the United States in the past and is unlikely to do so in the future.

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"NATO wasn't there for us, and they won't be there for us in the future!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

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The remarks mark another instance of Trump's longstanding criticism of NATO, which he has frequently accused of failing to meet its obligations and placing an unfair burden on the United States.

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Trump has, in the past, urged member nations to increase their defence spending and contribute more equitably to the alliance, arguing that the US has carried a disproportionate share of the costs.

His latest comments come amid heightened global security concerns and ongoing geopolitical tensions due to Washington's ongoing confrontation with Iran in West Asia, particularly over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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Earlier on Sunday, Trump had expressed deep disappointment with the 32-member alliance, alleging that they did not help his country in its war with Iran.

Trump said that the US spent trillions of dollars on guarding Europe against Russia.

"They're going to be coming up. But I'm very disappointed in NATO. They weren't there for us. We pay trillions of dollars for NATO, and they weren't there for us. Now they want to come up, but there's no real threat anymore. But NATO was not there for us. We spent trillions of dollars on NATO to help it guard against Russia," Trump said.

Trump's disdain for the alliance stemmed from even before his first term as the US President.

Trump had called NATO's lack of support a stain on the alliance "that will never disappear" and said they were "paper tigers".

However, as per Al Jazeera, Trump can't pull the US out of the alliance as per his wish. To formally do so, he needs a two-thirds majority in the US Senate or an act of Congress.

NATO still enjoys broad support among many legislators in both major American parties, so the scenario is unlikely.

But there are other things Trump can do. The US has no obligation to come to the aid of allies should they come under attack. The treaty's Article 5 states members' collective-defence obligation, but it does not automatically force a military response.

The US can also move the approximately 84,000 American troops spread across Europe out of the continent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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