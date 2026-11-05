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Home / United States / Trump renews push for permanent daylight saving time, urges Senate to pass Sunshine Protection Act

Trump renews push for permanent daylight saving time, urges Senate to pass Sunshine Protection Act

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has strongly urged the Senate to clear the Sunshine Protection Act, voicing sharp frustration over early evening darkness in a recent social media statement.

Taking to Truth Social, the US leader drew attention to the swift onset of dusk, noting that sunset occurred at 5:06 pm while total darkness had descended by 5:31 pm.

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"It's so dark outside, so early," he wrote, reflecting on the seasonal shift.

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The proposed legislation aims to establish daylight saving time permanently across the country, thereby halting the biannual ritual of adjusting clocks backwards and forwards.

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Reflecting on the public frustration surrounding time changes, Trump remarked, "Just a few days ago it was so nice and sunny at this same time," while adding that citizens had been "running around changing their clocks all over the place".

The President highlighted that the House of Representatives has repeatedly endorsed the bill with substantial bipartisan backing, citing a decisive vote of 308-117, whereas the upper chamber has consistently stalled consideration.

"The House sent it over to the Senate with great bipartisan support, numerous times (308-117), but the Senate didn't take it up," Trump stated.

Furthermore, the President noted that he deliberately refrained from elevating the matter into a prominent campaign issue prior to the recent electoral cycle, explaining that he wished to shield vulnerable lawmakers from severe electoral backlash.

"We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!" he asserted.

The lower chamber originally advanced the measure in July, transmitting the text to the Senate, where it has encountered legislative resistance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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