Washington DC [US], May 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) reiterated his assertion regarding comments attributed to Pope Leo, suggesting a difference of view over Iran's nuclear ambitions ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming diplomatic visit to the Vatican.

Advertisement

When asked what message he wanted Rubio to convey during his meeting with the Pope, speaking at the Oval Office during an event previewing UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, Trump said, "As far as the Pope is concerned, it's very simple. Whether I make him happy or I don't make him happy, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Advertisement

He further claimed that the Pope had previously indicated a differing position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating that the pontiff "was fine" if Tehran acquired any nuclear weapon.

Advertisement

"And he seemed to be saying that they can. And I say they cannot because if that happened, the entire world would be hostage, and we're not going to let that happen. That's my only message," Trump said.

Pope Leo has refuted the claims made by the US President, stating that if he is criticised, it should be done "truthfully".

Advertisement

The comments come ahead of a planned visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the Vatican, where diplomatic discussions are expected to take place with the pontiff.

Rubio is set to meet Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and the Vatican.

The visit comes after Trump made unusually sharp remarks about the first American pontiff in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history following the Pope's criticism of a US military operation in Iran.

Ahead of his trip, Rubio rejected suggestions that the meeting was aimed at resetting US-Vatican diplomatic ties, which have long included cooperation on humanitarian issues. However, he acknowledged that there are multiple issues to discuss.

"There's a lot to talk about with the Vatican," Rubio said at a White House briefing on Tuesday, adding that topics could include Cuba.

He also described the visit as a routine diplomatic engagement rather than a symbolic political move, stating, "The trip is really not tied to anything other than the fact that it would be normal for us to engage with them."

Rubio is scheduled to meet the Pope at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Thursday morning (local time) and is also expected to hold discussions with senior Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's Secretary of State, as reported by CNN.

Earlier, Trump had not only criticised the Pope over his views on the conflict with Iran but also sharply attacked long-standing US European allies, adding fresh strain to transatlantic relations in a way not seen in decades.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social last month, Trump described Pope Leo as "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church!" Trump stated in his post.

A day later, Pope Leo responded that he had "no fear" of the Trump administration and said he would continue advocating for peace while also stressing that it was "not in my interest" to engage in a public debate with the US president. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)