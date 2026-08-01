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Home / United States / Trump repeats claims of "ending" India-Pakistan conflict via tariff threat

Trump repeats claims of "ending" India-Pakistan conflict via tariff threat

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Maryland [US], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump yet again reiterated the claims of stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025, saying that he used tariffs to stop the two countries.

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He made the remarks while hosting the Cabinet meeting and claimed that of the wars "he ended", Trump had thought that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would have been the first one that he stopped.

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"I ended eight wars, that (Russia Ukraine conflict) was the war I thought I would maybe go first and it really hasn't."

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Speaking to the media, Trump reiterated and said, "I ended wars that were in theory much more difficult to end... We ended India Pakistan (war). There were 11 planes that were shot down. That was raging. We used tariffs. I said, 'If you are going to go to war- 250 per cent tariff' to each of them... A day later they called and said that they will not go to war. Then Prime Minister of Pakistan said that I saved 50 million lives because that's serious nuclear powers."

His remarks come on the geopolitical backdrop of the confrontation dates back to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, India had launched precision strikes on Pakistan's cross-border terrorist infrastructure under 'Operation Sindoor'.

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Despite Trump's persistent rhetoric claiming credit for the subsequent de-escalation, New Delhi has consistently refuted any claims of American mediation. India has firmly reiterated that the ceasefire was achieved strictly through bilateral channels between the respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), maintaining its long-standing diplomatic position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are strictly bilateral, with no room for third-party involvement.

India has consistently refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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