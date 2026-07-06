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Home / United States / Trump reshares PM Modi's wishes on 250th anniversary of US independence

Trump reshares PM Modi's wishes on 250th anniversary of US independence

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post extending wishes to American citizens as the country marks its 250th independence anniversary.

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He reshared PM Modi's X post on Truth Social.

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PM Modi on Saturday extended wishes to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States as the country marks its 250th anniversary of Independence.

"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence. India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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"Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," he added.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in a post on X, thanked PM Modi for the wishes.

America celebrated 250 years of its independence on July 4. The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and citizens across the country to celebrate the historic milestone. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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