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Home / United States / Trump says any Iran deal will involve no Cash, differ from Obama-era agreement

Trump says any Iran deal will involve no Cash, differ from Obama-era agreement

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ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Donald Trump said that any future deal with Iran under his administration would involve no financial concessions and would be fundamentally different from the agreement reached during former US President Barack Obama's tenure.

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Trump said that hisIn a post on social media, Trump criticised the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and claimed his proposed agreement would prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.deal will differ from the one crafted by former US President Barack Obama.

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"If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn't even fully negotiated yet. So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don't make bad deals! President DJT," he added.

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US Senator Lindsey Graham signalled support for Trump's deal, arguing that any long-term agreement with Tehran should be tied to a dramatic expansion of the Abraham Accords.

In a post on X, he said, "Sen. Lindsey Graham signalled strong support for President Donald Trump's emerging Iran strategy Sunday, arguing that any long-term agreement with Tehran should be tied to a dramatic expansion of the Abraham Accords that would include Saudi Arabia and other major Muslim nations normalizing relations with Israel."

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