Trump says Board of Peace reached deal on 'complete disarmament' of Hamas

Washington, DC [US], July 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated that an agreement has been reached for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, alongside a phased withdrawal of Israeli military forces as the process advances.

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Describing the development on Thursday as a "historic" step towards peace and security, President Trump noted that the deal would be executed in stages.

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"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

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He further emphasised that the accord marks a "major milestone" in executing his 20-point plan for Gaza, adding that the enclave would ultimately be administered by a "new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people".

Expressing gratitude to Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye for their mediation roles, the US President remarked that their efforts, alongside his administration's team, facilitated the "historic breakthrough".

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"One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress, and there is still much work to do," he stated.

The truce framework was negotiated under Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, which is being monitored by the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump himself.

Leaders of Hamas have been present in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, since late last week for discussions with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish representatives.

Earlier in the day, an unnamed official of the group was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the negotiations were "positive" and "making progress."

Hamas had previously declared on July 6 the dissolution of its governing body in Gaza after nearly two decades in power. (ANI)

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