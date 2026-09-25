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Home / United States / Trump says CNN, MSNBC's refusal to cover Xi's arrival at White House shows how "fake news they are"

Trump says CNN, MSNBC's refusal to cover Xi's arrival at White House shows how "fake news they are"

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], September 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) criticised CNN and MSNBC over their coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's White House visit, alleging that the networks had lost credibility and accusing them of refusing to cover Xi's arrival to avoid giving him credit.

He alleged that the two networks did not cover the arrival of Xi Jinping and his wife, Madam Peng, at the White House, despite calling it a major event.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “CNN and MSDNC’s Ratings have dropped considerably. The primary reason is NO CREDIBILITY! They only write badly about a man who won the Election IN A GIANT LANDSLIDE, winning all 7 Swing States, the Popular Vote, and 86% of the Counties, etc., and whose Popularity has grown because of the unprecedented SUCCESS our Country is having on both the World Stage, and at home.”

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Trump further said that the White House state dinner for Xi Jinping would be a major event and that media organisations would attend it.

“CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng. The event was magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to “TRUMP,” they refused to be there. That’s why they have such poor Ratings. Tonight’s State Dinner at the White House, for President Xi, will be spectacular! The Media will be in attendance,” the post read.

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Earlier, a US federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that the restrictions were likely unconstitutional, Reuters reported.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, issued the order in a lawsuit filed by the three media organisations challenging Trump's decision to bar them from the White House.

The ruling came amid an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and media organisations over access to the White House. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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