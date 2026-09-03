Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) asserted that he does not expect the ongoing war with Iran, which started on February 28, to continue for “very much longer”, days after renewed US strikes on Iranian targets and amid a fresh escalation between the two sides.

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Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said that the US had launched a “very heavy attack” on Iran the previous night, targeting newly established military equipment along the Strait of Hormuz, including radar and missile-related systems.

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“We hit them hard last night, very hard. They gave a little love tap, but we hit them very hard last night,” Trump said.

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He said that the US had “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz and claimed that American forces had removed mines from the strategic waterway while continuing to bring out boats carrying millions of barrels of oil.

Trump said Iranian forces had been attempting to rebuild radar and missile systems as well as capabilities to lay mines in the Strait.

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“We're taking out a lot of ships; they can't see them because they have no radar because we blew it up,” Trump said, adding that the US was prepared to launch further attacks “anytime we want.”

When asked about how long the renewed campaign would continue, Trump said, “Soon as it's over, which I don't think will be very much longer—I don't know how much more they can take but, whatever it is, it doesn't matter.”

The remarks came as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday said that American forces completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

CENTCOM said the strikes followed recent “attempted attacks” by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.

Iran, meanwhile, strongly condemned the latest US strikes and accused Washington of violating its sovereignty and targeting non-military infrastructure and civilian sites in several Iranian provinces.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iranian armed forces had responded with “crushing defensive strikes” against US military bases that it described as the origin, support and staging points for the American attacks.

Tehran also alleged that US strikes hit a wedding celebration in Kohastak in Sirik County, Hormozgan Province.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said more than 70 people were killed or injured in the attack, “most of whom were women and children.”

The ministry described the attacks as war crimes and a violation of international law, while asserting Iran's right to self-defence.

The latest escalation has been accompanied by Iranian attacks on US positions across the Middle East.

IRGC said its forces targeted US bases in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

Trump also addressed the situation inside Iran after asking on Truth Social when the Iranian people would “rise up and fight” against the regime.

Asked whether the US would send the CIA to arm Iranian protesters, Trump declined to provide details.

“I wouldn't want to say that to you. I'd love to tell you that, but it would be inappropriate to say,” Trump said.

He claimed that the Iranian regime was becoming “weaker and weaker by the day” and alleged that tens of thousands of protesters had been killed in the Islamic Republic.

The renewed confrontation comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran maintaining pressure around the strategically important waterway while the United States pursues measures targeting Iranian ports.

Trump's latest remarks indicate that, despite the intensification of US strikes and Iranian retaliation, he expects the current conflict with Tehran to come to an end in the near future. (ANI)

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