Trump says he is considering a 'massive attack' on Iran, reports Axios

Washington, DC [US], July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is weighing the launch of a new military campaign against Iran that could exceed the magnitude of American strikes conducted during "Operation Epic Fury" earlier this year, Axios reported on Thursday.

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In an interview with the publication, Trump stated that he is nearing a conclusion on a potential large-scale offensive, though he emphasised that a definitive determination remains pending.

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Concurrently, two US officials informed Axios that no fresh military directives have been issued to forces thus far.

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"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

Trump noted that Israeli forces could participate in the operation almost immediately if requested, though he maintained that the United States does not require foreign assistance to execute a renewed offensive against Tehran.

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According to Axios, Trump remarked that while Iranian officials express a desire to negotiate, they have not acceded to the latest compromise framework put forward through diplomatic intermediaries.

"They haven't received enough pain yet," he claimed.

Citing two regional sources familiar with the ongoing mediation attempts, Axios reported that the leadership in Tehran has declined the most recent draft proposal.

One source noted: "We are trying, but the Iranians are not being helpful."

In a statement previously issued on Truth Social, Trump issued a stern warning that Washington will hold Tehran directly accountable for any subsequent strikes on Red Sea maritime traffic executed by Houthi forces.

He asserted that "major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves."

Regional instability has remained elevated following a joint US-Israeli military offensive launched against Iran in February, which prompted Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes aimed at Israeli targets and US military installations across the Gulf region.

Although a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement was signed by both parties last month to quell hostilities, fresh friction in the Strait of Hormuz has triggered another exchange of strikes and renewed warnings of military action from Washington. (ANI)

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