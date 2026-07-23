DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump says he is considering a 'massive attack' on Iran, reports Axios

Trump says he is considering a 'massive attack' on Iran, reports Axios

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is weighing the launch of a new military campaign against Iran that could exceed the magnitude of American strikes conducted during "Operation Epic Fury" earlier this year, Axios reported on Thursday.

Advertisement

In an interview with the publication, Trump stated that he is nearing a conclusion on a potential large-scale offensive, though he emphasised that a definitive determination remains pending.

Advertisement

Concurrently, two US officials informed Axios that no fresh military directives have been issued to forces thus far.

Advertisement

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

Trump noted that Israeli forces could participate in the operation almost immediately if requested, though he maintained that the United States does not require foreign assistance to execute a renewed offensive against Tehran.

Advertisement

According to Axios, Trump remarked that while Iranian officials express a desire to negotiate, they have not acceded to the latest compromise framework put forward through diplomatic intermediaries.

"They haven't received enough pain yet," he claimed.

Citing two regional sources familiar with the ongoing mediation attempts, Axios reported that the leadership in Tehran has declined the most recent draft proposal.

One source noted: "We are trying, but the Iranians are not being helpful."

In a statement previously issued on Truth Social, Trump issued a stern warning that Washington will hold Tehran directly accountable for any subsequent strikes on Red Sea maritime traffic executed by Houthi forces.

He asserted that "major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves."

Regional instability has remained elevated following a joint US-Israeli military offensive launched against Iran in February, which prompted Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes aimed at Israeli targets and US military installations across the Gulf region.

Although a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement was signed by both parties last month to quell hostilities, fresh friction in the Strait of Hormuz has triggered another exchange of strikes and renewed warnings of military action from Washington. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts