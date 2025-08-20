Trump says he seeks peace 'to get to heaven', White House confirms

US President Donald Trump was not joking when he said one motivation for his peace initiatives was to “get to heaven,” the White House insisted Tuesday, underscoring the President’s blend of spiritual framing and hard-nosed diplomacy.

Advertisement

Asked if Trump’s remark was tongue-in-cheek, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied: “I think the President was serious. I think the President wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room as well.”

A Spiritual Note in Diplomacy

Advertisement

The comment came during a Fox News interview earlier in the day, where Trump linked his flurry of peace efforts — including mediation between Russia and Ukraine, brokering deals in the Middle East, and easing tensions in South Asia — to personal spiritual aspiration.

At the briefing, Leavitt used the moment to emphasise Trump’s relentless pace. “On the way home from Anchorage, Alaska, very late at night when many staff were sleeping, the President himself was still awake at 2:00 in the morning talking to European leaders and NATO about how we can ensure a lasting peace,” she said.

Advertisement

Balancing Faith and Realpolitik

While unusual for a President to frame diplomacy in terms of salvation, aides have portrayed it as part of Trump’s conviction that America’s role in the world is moral as well as strategic. “The President has expended an incredible amount of time, energy, and effort into bringing this war to an end and he remains determined to do that,” Leavitt said.

Other Peace Deals Cited

Leavitte reminded reporters that Trump has touted seven global conflicts resolved in just seven months, alongside the Abraham Accords in his first term. “He’s proud of all of the peace deals he’s been able to achieve,” she said, pointing to agreements in the Caucasus and Africa as evidence of his wider diplomacy.

A Defining Narrative

Whether Trump’s “heaven” remark resonates with voters or world leaders remains to be seen. But in the briefing room, the White House cast it as both earnest and emblematic: a President determined to secure peace abroad while linking it to something larger than politics. For Trump, Leavitte suggested, peace is not just policy — it is legacy, eternity, and faith.