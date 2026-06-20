Trump says he urged Israel to agree to ceasefire deal with Hezbollah

Washington DC [US], June 20 (ANI): Moments after Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire between the two sides, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he urged the Israeli side to agree to a ceasefire with the rebel group in Lebanon after the two sides renewed fresh strikes against each other earlier today.

Advertisement

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he had been in contact with Israel earlier in the day and encouraged its leadership to support the ceasefire effort.

Advertisement

However, he declined to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

"It's a positive," Trump said, referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"It's a little icing on the cake," he added, referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia and opening diplomatic channels for the 60-day period for technical talks with the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

Trump also spoke about his relationship with Netanyahu, saying, "I've always been good with Bibi. You just have to calm down sometimes and use your head."

The remarks came after a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am (local time). Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.

However, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli forces would continue to remove "immediate threats" against "Hezbollah's violations".

"We will continue to remove immediate threats, respond to Hezbollah's violations, and do whatever is necessary to protect our civilians," the IDF Spokesperson said.

During the interview with NBC News, Trump also indicated that Vice President JD Vance could participate in upcoming peace talks with Iran in Switzerland after the earlier planned meeting on Friday was cancelled.

"I think he's going to end up going back," Trump said.

"Steve Witkoff is going separately. I think JD's going a little bit later," he added.

On Thursday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that the planned talks between the US and Iran have been postponed.

Responding to an email from ANI, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks.

"The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said.

The 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

Under the memorandum, the US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period, during which technical talks will also take place on Iran's nuclear programme.

The document also outlines plans for the phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)