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Home / United States / Trump says he will respect midterm election results "if polls are honest", warns of possible veto

Trump says he will respect midterm election results "if polls are honest", warns of possible veto

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ANI
Updated At : 12:42 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said he will respect the results of the upcoming midterm elections if the polls are conducted honestly, while warning that he could exercise his veto power if necessary, as the November 3 elections approach amid concerns over voter fraud and a closely contested battle for control of Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We'll figure a way. I have a strong veto. I hope that won't be the case, but if it is, that's happened before… I will — if they're honest elections.”

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His remarks come as the President has intensified his focus on election integrity ahead of the midterm polls, which will determine control of both chambers of the US Congress and could significantly affect his legislative agenda for the remainder of his term.

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Earlier, Trump announced a USD 1 million reward for anyone providing actionable evidence of voter fraud linked to previous elections or the upcoming 2026 midterms, subject to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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The November 3 elections will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives contested, along with approximately one-third of the Senate seats. The results are expected to shape the balance of political power in Washington and determine the extent to which the administration can advance its policy priorities.

According to a CBS News poll published on Sunday, Democrats are projected to win 229 seats in the House, potentially securing a majority, although Republicans retain a narrow path to holding control.

The CBS News/YouGov survey, conducted among 2,355 US adults between October 21 and 23, found that inflation, rising prices and broader economic concerns remain central to voters' decisions. It also indicated that many voters are motivated by opposition to the rival party rather than confidence in their preferred party's policy agenda.

The survey further found that more Democratic voters said they were certain to vote or had already voted early, while less committed voters tended to lean Republican, making turnout a potentially decisive factor. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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