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Home / United States / Trump says he's ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's latest proposal to end war with US  

Trump says he's ‘not satisfied’ with Iran's latest proposal to end war with US  

Trump does not elaborate on what he sees as the proposal's shortcomings

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Islamabad, Updated At : 10:48 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS
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President Donald Trump said on Friday that he's "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal in negotiations to end war between the countries.

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"They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters on Friday at the White House.

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Trump did not elaborate on what he sees as the proposal's shortcomings.

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The president said negotiations have continued by phone after he called off his envoys' trip to Pakistan last week. He expressed frustration with Iran's leadership, which he described as fractured.

"It's a very disjointed leadership," he said. "They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up."

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