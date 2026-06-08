Trump says Iran, Israel eyeing "immediate ceasefire"; warns "ignorance or stupidity" could derail overall peace deal

Washington DC [US], June 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that both Iran and Israel are looking to implement an "immediate ceasefire" following an escalation of hostilities involving intense rounds of attacks and counterattacks between the two sides after Tel Aviv launched strikes on Tehran.

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Trump added that the final negotiations on a peace deal aimed at achieving a complete solution to the West Asia conflict are currently underway. However, he cautioned that "ignorance or stupidity" could derail efforts to reach a final agreement.

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"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on "Peace" are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

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The US President also noted that Washington's blockage of Iran will continue until a deal is reached, noting that the deal is moving "quickly."

"The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a 'Final Deal' is reached. Things should move quickly," the post added.

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On Monday, marking the conflict's 100th day, Israel and Iran officially traded direct fire, putting the region's already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite an all-out regional war.

This latest round of multi-front kinetic actions included a strike on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed was the targeting of two Israeli bases.

These severe hostilities erupted just hours after US President Donald Trump reportedly called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's missiles.

The foundational breakdown of the cross-border truce infrastructure originally escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday.

This initial action led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, ultimately triggering Monday's intense round of attacks and counterattacks.

This sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28.

Following the escalation, India reiterated the call for immediate de-escalation of the conflict and urged a diplomatic solution as the way forward for peace and stability to be restored in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted how the conflict has resulted in immense suffering and impacted the global economy.

"India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community. This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies," the statement read.

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," it added.

New Delhi's call for restoration of peace comes amid the backdrop of the major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region. (ANI)

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